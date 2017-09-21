Top SEC Officials Only Recently Told of 2016 Filings Hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission's top officials weren't told until recently about a 2016 cyberattack that penetrated its system for public-company filings, raising questions about how the breach was initially handled.

Facebook to Release Russian-Linked Ads to Congressional Investigators

Facebook has struck a deal with Congress to share Russia-backed ads purchased during the U.S. presidential campaign with congressional investigators, capitulating to political pressure.

U.S. Considers Dropping Federal Oversight of AIG

U.S. officials are considering whether to remove federal oversight of insurer American International Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Equifax CEO to Testify at Senate Hearing on Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith will testify in front of U.S. senators next month about the company's handling of a data breach that compromised the personal information of millions of Americans.

EU Preps Tax Crackdown on Silicon Valley

The European Union said it is ready to propose new taxes on companies like Facebook and Google by next spring if there isn't "adequate global progress" toward a rewrite of corporate tax rules at an international level.

Top Uber Investor Resists SoftBank Deal

As Uber works to finalize a potential multibillion-dollar investment deal with Japan's SoftBank, one of the ride-hailing giant's earliest and biggest shareholders has indicated it doesn't intend to sell.

Impax Laboratories in Talks to Merge With Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Impax Laboratories Inc. is in talks to combine with rival Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC as the companies seek to build strength in a challenging market for generic-drug makers.

KB Home Cuts CEO's Bonus After His Rant at Kathy Griffin

KB Home says it will cut its chief executive's annual bonus by 25% after a recording surfaced this week purportedly of the CEO berating neighbor Kathy Griffin in an expletive-laced tirade with sexist and antigay language.

Liliane Bettencourt, Heiress to L'Oréal Fortune, Dies

Liliane Bettencourt, one of the world's richest women and heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics fortune, died Thursday. She was 94.

Telia to Pay Nearly $1 Billion to Settle Uzbek Bribery Claims

Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company AB agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to U.S. and Dutch authorities to settle allegations that the company and a subsidiary paid about $331 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)