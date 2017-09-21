What Google Wants With HTC's Smartphone Business

Google's $1.1 billion deal with HTC carries risks, but the internet giant needs more scale if it is to maintain its influence in the smartphone business.

Google Jumps Back Into Hardware With $1.1 Billion HTC Deal

Google said it would buy part of struggling Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC for $1.1 billion in cash, as it accelerates its efforts to crack the handset market.

Commonwealth Bank Sells Life-Insurance Businesses for $3 Billion

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is considering spinning off its global asset-management unit after announcing a US$3 billion sale of its life-insurance businesses to AIA Group Ltd.

China's Postal Savings Bank Taps Overseas Investors

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China is raising up to $7.6 billion in one of the largest-ever sales of offshore securities by a Chinese lender.

BlackRock to Sell Singapore Office Tower for Nearly $1.6 Billion

The sale would be one of Singapore's biggest real-estate deals so far this year and would be BlackRock's fourth property sale in the city-state since 2015.

Some Toys 'R' Us Debt Takes Hit From Bankruptcy Filing

Toys "R" Us Inc.'s bankruptcy filing has sparked a rout in some of the company's debt, as investors grapple with the fallout from the unexpected move.

Facebook to Curtail Ads Targeting Users Interested in Anti-Semitic Topics

Facebook is adding more human reviewers to oversee its advertising system after a report showed that people could target ads at users interested in anti-Semitic and other hateful topics.

Indian Titan to Become Top Shareholder in Anglo American

The family trust of the founder of India's largest mining company plans to ramp up its investment in Anglo American by as much as $2 billion, making it the biggest investor in the British mining company.

Hannover Re Warns Natural Disasters Threaten Profit Goal

Germany's Hannover Re warned it might miss its 2017 profit target due to the likely costs from recent natural catastrophes.

CRH Unveils $3.5 Billion U.S. Buy

Irish building-materials company CRH is expanding in the U.S. with the acquisition of cement manufacturer Ash Grove for $3.5 billion.

September 21, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)