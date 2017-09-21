Liliane Bettencourt, Heiress to L'Oréal Fortune, Dies

Liliane Bettencourt, one of the world's richest women and heiress to the L'Oreal cosmetics fortune, died Thursday. She was 94.

"My mother has left peacefully," Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers, her daughter, said in a statement.

Ms. Bettencourt-Meyers, who was appointed guardian of Ms. Bettencourt's assets in 2011, and her sons control 33% of L'Oreal SA's shares. Ms. Bettencourt-Meyers Thursday affirmed her support for Jean-Paul Agon, the company's chief executive.

"In this painful moment for us, I would like to reiterate, on behalf of our family, our entire commitment and loyalty to L'Oréal and to renew my confidence in its President Jean-Paul Agon and his teams worldwide."

