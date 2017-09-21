Kohl's Will Now Pack, Ship Amazon Returns for Free

Need to send something back to Amazon? If you live in Los Angeles or Chicago, returning that item will soon require only a trip to your local Kohl's store.

The department store chain will be offering free returns for Amazon customers starting in October. Just drop the item off at Kohl's, and store employees will pack it up and ship it back to Amazon for you—completely gratis. You don't even need to provide a box.

At launch, the service will be available in 82 Kohl's stores across Los Angeles and Chicago, according to the retailer, which will also have designated parking spots near store entrances that customers can use when taking advantage of this service.

"Amazon Returns at Kohl's creates a convenient location for Amazon customers to return eligible Amazon.com merchandise," Amazon's Director of Worldwide Customer Returns Shivi Shankaran said in a statement. "Teaming up with Kohl's provides an incredible opportunity to pair our world-class return experience with a great shopping experience, expanding our service options to our customers in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas."

Earlier this month, Kohl's announced plans to launch dedicated Amazon sections in 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago next month. The spaces will be staffed by Amazon sales associates, offering customers the ability to play around with and purchase gadgets like the Echo , Echo Dot, Fire TV, Fire tablets, and more.

Amazon products are also on display at Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired for $13.7 billion.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.