KB Home CEO's Kathy Griffin rant earns him a pay cut

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields would make noise. ... She appears in a photo posted online Tuesday, May 30, 2017, holding what looks like President Donald Trumps bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed. Griffin told photographer Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

One of the nation’s biggest homebuilders is putting its top executive on notice after his vulgar rant against comedian Kathy Griffin went viral.

KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger, who is a neighbor of Griffin’s in California, was recorded by a security camera hurling slurs against Griffin while in a heated argument with her boyfriend. Mezger was angered after Griffin or her boyfriend complained to police over a family get together at Mezger’s house.

There were apparently a number of complaints since the couple moved in next to Mezger’s house.

KB Home said in a regulatory filing Thursday that while Mezger has been “a great leader,” his behavior was unacceptable and said that he would be fired for any similar incidents. It also cut his annual bonus by 25 percent.