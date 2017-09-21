Financials Rise On Fed Statement Implications - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as traders calibrated profit expectations based on the increased likelihood of a rate hike in December. Hacking attacks on key components of the U.S. financial system also remained in focus Thursday. The Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that its Edgar system of corporate-filings data was hacked in 2016 and that hackers may have traded on the information stolen from the database. Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith will testify in front of U.S. Senators next month about the company's handling of a data breach that compromised the personal information of millions of Americans.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 21, 2017 16:56 ET (20:56 GMT)