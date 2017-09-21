China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, September 21 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,053,220 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 12,540 12,540 11,960 12,205 12,450 -245 110 326
Nov-17 12,695 12,695 12,090 12,375 12,565 -190 15,416 42,018
Jan-18 15,120 15,190 14,440 14,795 14,975 -180 947,200 387,530
Mar-18 15,200 15,200 14,715 14,905 15,085 -180 18 202
Apr-18 15,100 15,100 15,100 15,100 15,285 -185 2 66
May-18 15,505 15,580 14,840 15,195 15,360 -165 85,694 67,532
Jun-18 15,430 15,460 15,035 15,205 15,495 -290 22 1,094
Jul-18 15,420 15,450 14,785 15,240 15,240 0 66 1,232
Aug-18 15,535 15,575 14,860 15,095 15,305 -210 798 1,160
Sep-18 15,700 15,750 15,025 15,295 15,570 -275 3,894 6,066
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 21, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)