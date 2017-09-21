ADRs End Mostly Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly down on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

ArcelorMittal SA (MT) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.11% to 148.72, the Asian index retreated 0.26% to 171.92, the Latin American index fell 0.46% to 258.08 and the emerging markets index declined 0.26% to 323.16. Meanwhile, the European index climbed 0.01% to 138.48.

ADRs in steel conglomerate ArcelorMittal SA slipped 3.2% to $25.99 as India's Tata Steel Ltd. unveiled plans to combine its European operations with German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG. The new joint venture will be Europe's second-largest steelmaker behind ArcelorMittal.

ADRs of Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR) fell 1.3% to $10.28 as the company gave back some of the gains from Wednesday which were stoked by assurances from President Michel Temer that the company would remain in government hands.

ADRS of Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE, VALE5.BR, VALE3.BR, VALE5.FR) declined 2.6% to $10.32 as the company projects net debt falling to between $14 billion and $16 billion this year from $22.1 billion in June.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Ezequiel Minaya at Ezequiel.Minaya@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 18:12 ET (22:12 GMT)