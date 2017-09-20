Telecom Stocks Up As Traders Await Deal Developments - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked up as traders awaited deal developments from the sector. T-Mobile US and Sprint are reportedly nearing a long-mooted merger deal. Reliance Industries rose after India's telecom regulator slashed so-called interconnected usage charges, payable by the carrier where calls originate to the carrier handling the other end of the call. Shares of some of Reliance's competitors fell because they stand to lose income they currently receive from the charges.
September 20, 2017 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)