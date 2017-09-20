Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

The Federal Reserve said it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and left open the possibility of raising short-term interest rates by December.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)