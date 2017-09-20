Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve announced it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and kept alive the possibility of raising interest rates by December.

Stocks, Treasurys Turn Lower After Fed Statement

U.S. stocks and government bonds edged lower after the Federal Reserve kept the door open for a December interest-rate hike and eyed a slower path for future increases.

Hurricane Maria Slams Into Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico early Wednesday pounding the island with huge waves, massive rain, and lashing winds as the storm buzz-sawed its way through the mountainous island.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Existing-Home Sales Tumble for Third Straight Month

Sales of previously owned homes fell in August to the lowest level in a year, reflecting a shortage of properties on the market and a sharp drop in Houston home purchases because of Hurricane Harvey.

It's Not Your Typical Stock, But It's Up 143%

The mystery behind the Swiss National Bank's extraordinary share price, which has nearly tripled this year, deepened further as the stock jumped again with no obvious trigger.

OECD Urges Politicians to Step Up as Central Banks Eye Stimulus Exit Door

A pickup in global economic growth will prove short-lived unless governments increase spending on productivity-boosting projects and push through overhauls that deal with the legacy of the financial crisis, including the problem of "zombie firms," says the OECD.

Oil Prices Gain On Improving Market Signals

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

Pain in Spain? Investors See Lingering Political Risk in Catalonia

A bid for independence for one of Spain's richest regions is a lingering risk for investors after a long period of political uncertainty in Europe. Whether Spain's finances will be put under pressure is the key question.

Bitcoin 'Fugitives' Gather in Hong Kong to Skirt China's Curbs

China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies isn't stopping the industry's enthusiasts from preaching their tune. Instead, it is emboldening them to find ways to circumvent the curbs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)