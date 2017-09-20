Stocks Little Changed as Investors Look to Fed Meeting
U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision. The Dow industrials added less than 0.1%.
Fed Poised to Set Portfolio Reduction Plan in Motion
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday likely will announce the beginning of a yearslong program to shrink its bond portfolio and could offer clues about the prospects for another rate increase this year.
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Fall
Sales of previously owned homes fell in August to the lowest level in a year, reflecting a shortage of homes on the market and a slowdown in the Houston area because of Hurricane Harvey.
OECD Urges Politicians to Step Up as Central Banks Eye Stimulus Exit Door
A pickup in global economic growth will prove short-lived unless governments increase spending on productivity-boosting projects and push through overhauls that deal with the legacy of the financial crisis, including the problem of "zombie firms," says the OECD.
Crude Prices Rise Amid Lower Inventories
Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.
Bitcoin 'Fugitives' Gather in Hong Kong to Skirt China's Curbs
China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies isn't stopping the industry's enthusiasts from preaching their tune. Instead, it is emboldening them to find ways to circumvent the curbs.
States Need $645 Billion to Pay Full Health-Care Costs
New accounting guidelines that urge local governments to record their total health care costs show they need more money to pay for it.
A Surprise Bump in Bad Card Loans
Credit card lenders are seeing some of the highest delinquency rates in years.
Hurricane Maria Slams Into Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico early Wednesday pounding the island with huge waves, massive rain, and lashing winds as the storm buzz-sawed its way through the mountainous island.
Japan's Exports Surge in August
Japanese exports jumped 18.1% in August from a year ago, helped by exports of semiconductors, cars and auto parts, the ninth straight monthly gain in exports.
September 20, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)