Oil Prices Gain On Improving Market Signals

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

U.S. Demands Changes to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tillerson Says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would remain a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement only if it is modified, a position that could heighten tension at a planned meeting Wednesday of countries that are part of the accord, including Iran.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 88.5 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

Trump Says 'I'll Let You Know' if U.S. Will Stay in Iran Deal

President Donald Trump told reporters that he has reached a decision about whether the U.S. will continue to adhere to the Iran nuclear deal, although he declined to reveal what the decision is.

Hurricane Maria Slams Into Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico early Wednesday pounding the island with huge waves, massive rain, and lashing winds as the storm buzz-sawed its way through the mountainous island.

Why This Hurricane Season Is So Intense

The most severe hurricane season in almost a decade is stoked by a confluence of factors, with no sign conditions will slacken soon, experts say.

Judge to Reconsider NextEra-Oncor Breakup Fee

A bankruptcy judge said he would reconsider the approval of NextEra Energy's $275 million breakup fee for its failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings's Oncor power-transmission business.

The North Sea Is Suddenly, Surprisingly, an Oil Hot Spot

For over a decade, the North Sea's once-booming oil sector was mired in decline. Against the odds, it has emerged as an unlikely bright spot in today's stormy global energy industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)