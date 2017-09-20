Crude Prices Rise Amid Lower Inventories

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

U.S. Demands Changes to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tillerson Says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would remain a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement only if it is modified, a position that could heighten tension at a planned meeting Wednesday of countries that are part of the accord, including Iran.

Why This Hurricane Season Is So Intense

The most severe hurricane season in almost a decade is stoked by a confluence of factors, with no sign conditions will slacken soon, experts say.

Judge to Reconsider NextEra-Oncor Breakup Fee

A bankruptcy judge said he would reconsider the approval of NextEra Energy's $275 million breakup fee for its failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings's Oncor power-transmission business.

The North Sea Is Suddenly, Surprisingly, an Oil Hot Spot

For over a decade, the North Sea's once-booming oil sector was mired in decline. Against the odds, it has emerged as an unlikely bright spot in today's stormy global energy industry.

Unfinished Business: Why Oil Output May Surprise

There are signs that the surge in drilling by shale-oil producers has ended, reducing estimates of U.S. oil output and pushing up prices.

Norway's Oil Fund Hits $1 Trillion for First Time

The value of Norway's sovereign-wealth fund reached $1 trillion, powered by strong growth in stocks and the falling dollar.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

White House Says It Reiterated Paris Climate Stance

The White House reiterated that its stance on the Paris climate accord hasn't changed, following signals over the weekend that the U.S. was exploring ways to remain in the 2015 pact.

