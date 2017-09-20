Apple Acknowledges Cellular Connectivity Problem in New Watch

Apple acknowledged problems with cellular connectivity in its newest smartwatch, raising questions about the device's most significant feature days before it goes on sale in stores in the U.S. and other countries.

Pfizer Alleges J&J Thwarted Competition to Remicade, in Legal Test of Biotech-Drug Copies

Pfizer filed suit against Johnson & Johnson alleging it has thwarted competition to its arthritis drug Remicade by effectively preventing health insurers, hospitals and clinics from offering Pfizer's lower-priced copy.

GE to Shut Down Corporate Jet Fleet

General Electric is grounding its corporate fleet of jets as new CEO John Flannery continues to look for ways to slash costs at the industrial giant.

Toshiba Decides on Bain-Apple Group in Chip-Business Sale

Toshiba decided to sell its chip business to a Bain Capital-led group that includes Apple and Dell Technologies for more than $18 billion, although opposition to the deal remains.

European Earnings Sapped by Strong Euro

The strong euro is taking a bite out of European earnings, with the region's companies bracing for more pain in the coming months and searching for ways to protect their bottom line.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 50,000 Minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall to fix defective seat belts in about 50,000 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles.

Falling Yogurt Sales Drag Down General Mills' Earnings

General Mills said U.S. yogurt sales fell 22%, pushing it to its ninth straight quarter of revenue declines.

Music Industry Recovery Continues, Powered by a Surge in Subscriptions

Revenue from recorded music accelerated in the first half of 2017 in the U.S. as more consumers shelled out for subscription streaming services.

Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter has 'Full Support' of Board: Memo

Guggenheim Partners' board has told employees that Chief Executive Mark Walter has the full support of "each and every one of its members."

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

September 20, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)