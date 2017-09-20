Toshiba Decides on Bain-Apple Group in Chip-Business Sale

Toshiba decided to sell its chip business to a Bain Capital-led group that includes Apple and Dell Technologies for more than $18 billion, although opposition to the deal remains.

GE to Shut Down Corporate Jet Fleet

General Electric is grounding its corporate fleet of jets as new CEO John Flannery continues to look for ways to slash costs at the industrial giant.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 50,000 Minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall to fix defective seat belts in about 50,000 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles.

Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter has 'Full Support' of Board: Memo

Guggenheim Partners' board has told employees that Chief Executive Mark Walter has the full support of "each and every one of its members."

Pfizer Alleges J&J Thwarted Competition to Remicade, in Legal Test of Biotech-Drug Copies

Pfizer filed suit against Johnson & Johnson alleging it has thwarted competition to its arthritis drug Remicade by effectively preventing health insurers, hospitals and clinics from offering Pfizer's lower-priced copy.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

Falling Yogurt Sales Drag Down General Mills' Earnings

General Mills said U.S. yogurt sales fell 22%, pushing it to its ninth straight quarter of revenue declines.

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Seal Long-Awaited European Steel Deal

Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel unveiled plans to fuse their steelmaking businesses in Europe-a move the two have discussed for years amid a glut of steel in the region that has depressed prices.

Trading in HTC Suspended Amid Google Takeover Reports

Trading in shares of HTC was suspended in Taiwan pending a major announcement, following reports in Taiwanese media that Google parent Alphabet was planning a takeover of the ailing smartphone maker.

Why Amazon Needs Some Cities More Than They Need Amazon

Mayors should think twice before writing a big check to bid for Amazon.com's second headquarters, because the playing field between cities and companies has changed, Greg Ip writes.

September 20, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)