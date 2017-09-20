Toshiba Decides on Bain-Apple Group in Chip-Business Sale

Toshiba decided to sell its chip business to a Bain Capital-led group that includes Apple and Dell Technologies for more than $18 billion, although opposition to the deal remains.

Pfizer Files Lawsuit Alleging J&J Thwarted Use of Biosimilar Rival to Remicade

Pfizer filed suit against Johnson & Johnson alleging it has thwarted biosimilar competition to its arthritis drug Remicade by effectively preventing health insurers, hospitals and clinics from offering Pfizer's lower-priced copy.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

Falling Yogurt Sales Drag Down General Mills' Earnings

General Mills revenue declined for the ninth straight quarter, as sales of Yoplait yogurt and cereal brands continued to sink.

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Seal Long-Awaited European Steel Deal

Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel unveiled plans to fuse their steelmaking businesses in Europe-a move the two have discussed for years amid a glut of steel in the region that has depressed prices.

Buffett Says Harvey Hit Geico Harder than Irma

Car insurer Geico suffered greater losses from Hurricane Harvey than Hurricane Irma, said Warren Buffett, chairman of Geico's parent company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Zara Parent Company Inditex Sees 9% 1H Net Profit Rise on Year

Inditex SA said Wednesday that the autumn and winter sales season got off to a more robust start than expected, although the operator of the Zara chain reported a bigger-than-expected decline in profitability triggered in part by currency fluctuations.

Upheaval at the Top of Guggenheim, as SEC Scrutinizes Investment Powerhouse

Mark Walter helped turn Guggenheim Partners into an investment powerhouse. Now he is considering giving up his chief executive post as the firm contends with internal unrest and scrutiny from regulators.

Pilots Union Initiates 60-Day Strike at Colombia's Avianca

The union representing more than half of the pilots of Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America's largest carriers, began a 60-day strike Wednesday after both sides failed to reach an agreement over a worker salary increase.

Heavy Debt Crushed Owners of Toys 'R' Us

Competition may have brought down Toys "R" Us. But the debt that three Wall Street firms took on to acquire the company-and the way the ownership group was constructed-left them without a fighting chance.

