Google to Buy Part of Phone Maker HTC

Google is set to buy the phone-design business of struggling Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC, according to people familiar with the situation, part of the search giant's effort to crack the handset market.

Some Toys 'R' Us Debt Takes Hit From Bankruptcy Filing

Toys "R" Us Inc.'s bankruptcy filing has sparked a rout in some of the company's debt, as investors grapple with the fallout from the unexpected move.

Facebook to Curtail Ads Targeting Users Interested in Anti-Semitic Topics

Facebook is adding more human reviewers to oversee its advertising system after a report showed that people could target ads at users interested in anti-Semitic and other hateful topics.

Two California Cities Sue Oil Majors Over Climate Change

Two Northern California cities filed separate lawsuits against five major oil companies Wednesday, asking state courts to force the companies to fund infrastructure the cities say is needed because of climate change.

Hackers Entered Equifax Systems in March

Hackers roamed undetected in Equifax's computer network for more than four months before its security team uncovered the massive data breach, a security firm said in a confidential note Equifax sent to some of its customers.

Albertsons to Buy Meal-Kit Company Plated

Albertsons Cos. is buying the Plated meal-kit service, the first acquisition of a prepared-meals company by a national grocery chain as supermarkets scramble to keep shoppers coming to their stores.

SunEdison Seeks $21 Million Sale of Texas Industrial Site to Corning

SunEdison Inc. has requested bankruptcy court permission to sell nearly 700,000 square feet of industrial space in Texas to Corning Research & Development Corp., a major supplier of glass for Apple Inc.'s iPhones.

European Earnings Sapped by Strong Euro

The strong euro is taking a bite out of European earnings, with the region's companies bracing for more pain in the coming months and searching for ways to protect their bottom line.

Apple Acknowledges Cellular Connectivity Problem in New Watch

Apple acknowledged problems with cellular connectivity in its newest smartwatch, raising questions about the device's most significant feature days before it goes on sale in the U.S. and other countries.

Music Industry Recovery Continues, Powered by a Surge in Subscriptions

Revenue from recorded music accelerated in the first half of 2017 in the U.S. as more consumers shelled out for subscription streaming services.

September 20, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)