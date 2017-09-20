Materials Stocks Move Up After Fed Statement - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose after the Federal Reserve's policy statement. The dollar rose slightly after the statement, which left the door open for a rate hike later this year. That weighed on some metals prices, and gold futures closed lower after the statement. But the Fed's confidence in the outlook for economic growth was a positive for the price of industrial metals. German steel giant Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel unveiled plans to merge their steelmaking businesses in Europe after years of floating the suggestion to investors.
