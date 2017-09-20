Consumer Company Stocks Up Slightly After Fed, Housing Data - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose slightly after mixed signals from the Federal Reserve's policy statement and economic data. Existing-home sales declined 1.7% from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million, the lowest level in a year, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. General Mills said U.S. yogurt sales fell 22%, giving the food processor its ninth straight quarter of revenue declines. Shifting tastes among U.S. consumers toward natural, wholesome ingredients have taken a particular toll on the demand for low-fat yogurts, once a staple of health-conscious consumers.
