USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 19

Springfield, IL Tue, Sep 19, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.2300-4.3300 30 Days DN 0.5 -20Z to -10Z UNCH

Soybeans 9.4050-9.4550 Spot DN 2.25 -25X to -20X UNCH

Soybeans 9.3750-9.4550 15-30 Days DN 2.25 -28X to -20X UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1325-3.1825 Spot DN 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Corn 3.1325-3.1825 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.2725-3.2925 Spot DN 3.25 -21Z to -19Z UNCH

Corn 3.3225-3.3425 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -16Z to -14Z UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: August 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1170

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3575

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2692

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2816

