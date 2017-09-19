USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 19

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Sep 19, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.2300-4.3300 30 Days DN 0.5 -20Z to -10Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.4050-9.4550 Spot DN 2.25 -25X to -20X UNCH
Soybeans 9.3750-9.4550 15-30 Days DN 2.25 -28X to -20X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1325-3.1825 Spot DN 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH
Corn 3.1325-3.1825 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2725-3.2925 Spot DN 3.25 -21Z to -19Z UNCH
Corn 3.3225-3.3425 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -16Z to -14Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: August 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1170
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3575
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2692
Soybeans (Spot) 9.2816
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1416C dh
