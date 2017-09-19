Senate Republicans Reach Tentative Deal on Budget

Senate Republicans have reached a tentative budget deal that would set the parameters for a tax overhaul being pursued by the party and President Donald Trump.

"There is" a tentative deal, Sen. Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) told reporters.

He said that the Senate GOP may provide details after a closed-door Republicans' lunch breaks up. Vice President Mike Pence is attending the lunch.

Mr. Corker is a pivotal vote on the Senate Budget Committee, where members have been considering writing a budget allowing up to $1.5 trillion in tax cuts over a decade.

For Republicans, the budget is a prerequisite to passing a tax bill through the Senate on a simple-majority vote without needing Democratic support.

September 19, 2017 13:43 ET (17:43 GMT)