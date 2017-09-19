Stocks Little Changed as Investors Play It Safe Ahead of the Fed

U.S. stocks edged higher ahead of a coming Federal Reserve policy decision, putting major indexes on track for record closes.

Markets Braced for Fed's Unwinding of Easy Money

Bond markets are bracing for a historic moment: the beginning of the end of easy Fed policy. What comes next is anyone's guess.

Cost of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Rises Toward $19,000 a Year

The average cost of health coverage offered by employers pushed toward $19,000 for a family plan this year, while the share of firms providing insurance to workers continued to edge lower, according to a major survey.

Oil Trades in Narrow Range

Oil prices faltered Tuesday, giving up gains in earlier trading as investors weighed the possible impact if OPEC extends its production cuts again.

What the Yield Curve Could Be Messaging About the Economic Outlook

What, if anything, should be made of the recent flattening in the bond-market yield curve? It depends on who you ask.

U.S. Housing Starts Fell, Permits Rose in August

U.S. housing starts slipped again in August, but building permits rebounded.

While Stock Investors Sell Mall Shares, Debt Investors Are Loading Up

Equity investors aren't crazy about retail real estate these days, but the sector is getting plenty of love from lenders as publicly listed mall owners are having little problem taking on fresh debt.

U.S. Import Prices Rose in August

Import prices increased 0.6% in August from a month earlier, following declines in the prior three months, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in import prices last month.

U.S. Current-Account Deficit Widened in Second Quarter

The U.S. current account deficit widened to $123.14 billion in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had forecast a deficit of $118.0 billion.

Fed Poised to Set Portfolio Reduction Plan in Motion

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday likely will announce the beginning of a yearslong program to shrink its bond portfolio and could offer clues about the prospects for another rate increase this year.

