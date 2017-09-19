Stocks Little Changed as Investors Play It Safe Ahead of the Fed

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks edged higher ahead of a coming Federal Reserve policy decision, putting major indexes on track for record closes.

Markets Braced for Fed's Unwinding of Easy Money

Bond markets are bracing for a historic moment: the beginning of the end of easy Fed policy. What comes next is anyone's guess.

Cost of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Rises Toward $19,000 a Year

The average cost of health coverage offered by employers pushed toward $19,000 for a family plan this year, while the share of firms providing insurance to workers continued to edge lower, according to a major survey.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Housing Starts Fell, Permits Rose in August

U.S. housing starts slipped again in August, but building permits rebounded.

Oil Trades in Narrow Range

Oil prices faltered Tuesday, giving up gains in earlier trading as investors weighed the possible impact if OPEC extends its production cuts again.

U.S. Import Prices Rose in August

Import prices increased 0.6% in August from a month earlier, following declines in the prior three months, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in import prices last month.

U.S. Current-Account Deficit Widened in Second Quarter

The U.S. current account deficit widened to $123.14 billion in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had forecast a deficit of $118.0 billion.

Fed Poised to Set Portfolio Reduction Plan in Motion

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday likely will announce the beginning of a yearslong program to shrink its bond portfolio and could offer clues about the prospects for another rate increase this year.

Canada Logs Smaller Budget Deficit Than Anticipated

Canada posted a narrower budget deficit than previously forecast in the most recent fiscal year, reflecting the strong recovery in economic growth after a commodity-price swoon.

Emerging Markets Soar Thanks to Tech Stocks

A small group of technology shares are pushing major stock indexes to new highs. That's been true for a while with the S&P 500. Now it's playing out the same way in emerging markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)