Stocks Slip as Investors Play It Safe Ahead of the Fed

Global stocks were broadly lower Tuesday, with investors expected to avoid taking major positions ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Nikkei Closes at Two-Year High on Japan Election Chatter

The Nikkei Stock Average rose above 20000 and closed at its highest level in more than two years, spurred by talk of a parliamentary election that could reassure investors about Japan's growth prospects.

As Fed Sets to Unwind, How Far Should It Go?

The Federal Reserve is set to announce it will start passively shrinking its massive portfolio of bondholdings. But the central bank has left one piece of its plan undecided: the target size of the portfolio.

Markets Brace for Fed's Balance Sheet Decision

Investors have their sights on the Federal Reserve this week, which is poised to lay out a plan to start trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Australia's RBA Sees Broad Strength in Job Market

Australia's central bank remains upbeat on growth, sensing the economy is moving into a new phase as it shrugs off a lengthy downturn in mining investment while job market conditions also improve.

Trump's Trade Czar Calls China a Major Threat to Trade

President Donald Trump's trade chief said China represents an "unprecedented" threat to the world trading system, saying its state-driven economy poses a "substantially more difficult" challenge than in the past.

U.S. Officials Promise Revamped Derivatives Rules

Postcrisis derivatives rules should be revised to reflect how markets are functioning nearly a decade after the financial meltdown, senior Trump administration and regulatory officials told an industry gathering.

Bitcoin's Wild Ride Shows The Truth

Behind every bubble is a good idea bursting to get out, and Bitcoin kind of looks like a good idea, at least if you squint a bit.

Bank of Canada to Watch Impact of Higher Rates, Stronger Currency

After raising its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, the Bank of Canada will gauge how the economy responds to steeper borrowing costs and a stronger Canadian dollar when crafting future rate decisions, a senior central bank official said Monday.

CFPB Fines Two Groups Over Private Student Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it has fined a large holder of private student loans and its debt collector, alleging they sought to go after debts based on false or misleading legal documents.

