Foreign Firms to Sell Large Stakes in Malaysian Insurers

Several foreign insurance companies are preparing to sell large stakes in their Malaysian operations to comply with central-bank rules, which could raise nearly $3 billion over the next nine months.

Equifax Discloses Earlier Cybersecurity Incident

Equifax hired cybersecurity experts to deal with an incident on its corporate networks in March, two months before the start of the hack that it has said led to the potential compromise of personal data belonging to 143 million U.S. consumers.

As Fed Sets to Unwind, How Far Should It Go?

The Federal Reserve is set to announce it will start passively shrinking its massive portfolio of bondholdings. But the central bank has left one piece of its plan undecided: the target size of the portfolio.

Markets Brace for Fed's Balance Sheet Decision

Investors have their sights on the Federal Reserve this week, which is poised to lay out a plan to start trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Equifax Work for Government Shows Company's Broad Reach

Equifax, the credit-reporting firm that suffered a massive breach of consumer data, also supplies identity verification services to the U.S. Social Security Administration and works with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, highlighting how deeply rooted it is in the financial life of the U.S.

Former Trader at SAC Capital Wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea

Richard Lee has asked a federal judge to withdraw his 2013 guilty plea for insider trading, saying that newly discovered messages led him to conclude he did not commit a crime. He's yet to be sentenced.

Bank of Canada to Watch Impact of Higher Rates, Stronger Currency

After raising its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, the Bank of Canada will gauge how the economy responds to steeper borrowing costs and a stronger Canadian dollar when crafting future rate decisions, a senior central bank official said Monday.

CFPB Fines Two Groups Over Private Student Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it has fined a large holder of private student loans and its debt collector, alleging they sought to go after debts based on false or misleading legal documents.

U.S. Officials Promise Revamped Derivatives Rules

Postcrisis derivatives rules should be revised to reflect how markets are functioning nearly a decade after the financial meltdown, senior Trump administration and regulatory officials told an industry gathering.

Goldman Nabs Pipeline Banker From Citi

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring Michael Casey, a top Citigroup investment banker with ties to the oil-pipeline industry, as it looks to fill gaps in its network.

September 19, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)