Oil Trades in Narrow Range

Oil prices faltered Tuesday, giving up gains in earlier trading as investors weighed the possible impact if OPEC extends its production cuts again.

The North Sea Is Suddenly, Surprisingly, an Oil Hot Spot

For over a decade, the North Sea's once-booming oil sector was mired in decline. Against the odds, it has emerged as an unlikely bright spot in today's stormy global energy industry.

Why This Hurricane Season Is So Intense

The most severe hurricane season in almost a decade is stoked by a confluence of factors, with no sign conditions will slacken soon, experts say.

Unfinished Business: Why Oil Output May Surprise

There are signs that the surge in drilling by shale-oil producers has ended, reducing estimates of U.S. oil output and pushing up prices.

Judge to Reconsider NextEra-Oncor Breakup Fee

A bankruptcy judge said he would reconsider the approval of NextEra Energy's $275 million breakup fee for its failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings's Oncor power-transmission business.

Norway's Oil Fund Hits $1 Trillion for First Time

The value of Norway's sovereign-wealth fund reached $1 trillion, powered by strong growth in stocks and the falling dollar.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

White House Says It Reiterated Paris Climate Stance

The White House reiterated that its stance on the Paris climate accord hasn't changed, following signals over the weekend that the U.S. was exploring ways to remain in the 2015 pact.

Goldman Nabs Pipeline Banker From Citi

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring Michael Casey, a top Citigroup investment banker with ties to the oil-pipeline industry, as it looks to fill gaps in its network.

Hurricanes Stir Up Profits for Refiners

The one-two punch of Harvey and Irma knocked out millions of barrels a day of fuel production, rapidly driving up gasoline prices. Higher fuel prices and relatively low oil costs will give most refiners' margins a boost.

