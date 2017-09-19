Keppel: Unit Agrees to Acquire Prime Land in Jakarta for About S$60 Million

Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG) Tuesday said a group subsidiary has agreed to buy a prime land in Jakarta's central business district for about S$60 million (US$44.5 million) from Bank Central Asia.

In a stock exchange filing, the diversified conglomerate said its unit Keppel Land Ltd. plans to develop a premium high-rise tower with about 400 luxury apartments on the site at an estimated cost of S$170 million.

Indonesia is one of Keppel Land's key growth markets where it seeks to strengthen its presence further.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2017 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)