Industrials Higher Ahead of Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Sentury Tire, one of China's largest tire manufacturers, is moving forward with plans to develop a $530 million plant in LaGrange, Ga., despite recent resistance to Chinese direct investment in the U.S.

Shares of General Electric declined after analysts at brokerage J.P. Morgan reiterated skepticism about the growth outlook for the industrial conglomerate, warning investors against buying stock in GE simply because it has fallen lately.

September 19, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)