Utilities Lower Before Fed Meeting -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.

Utilities have a strong correlation with Treasurys, rising when Treasury prices rise and yields fall. Treasury prices are pullng back ahead of the Fed meeting.

Iron, a maker of technology for electric, gas and water utilities, agreed to buy rival Silver Spring Networks for about $830 million.

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser reiterated the White House's position that the U.S. stance on the Paris climate accord hasn't changed, following signals over the weekend that the U.S. was exploring ways to remain in the pact.

September 18, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)