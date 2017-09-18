On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 18

For the week ended Sep 17, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted--

09/17 09/10 2016 Avg

Ark 1 0 1 0

Cali 5 3 0 1

Colo 23 11 33 29

Idah 22 6 20 19

Ill 0 0 0 1

Ind 2 0 3 2

Kans 7 3 8 8

Mich 2 0 7 5

Mo 1 0 0 1

Mont 16 13 20 26

Nebr 23 7 41 34

NC 1 0 0 0

Ohio 1 0 1 1

Okla 11 1 16 12

Ore 8 1 8 10

SD 30 5 18 24

Texas 14 6 13 14

Wash 43 16 42 50

18-state

Avg 13 5 15 15

September 18, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)