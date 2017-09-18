USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 18

For the week ended Sep 17, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
09/17 09/10 2016 Avg
Ark 1 0 1 0
Cali 5 3 0 1
Colo 23 11 33 29
Idah 22 6 20 19
Ill 0 0 0 1
Ind 2 0 3 2
Kans 7 3 8 8
Mich 2 0 7 5
Mo 1 0 0 1
Mont 16 13 20 26
Nebr 23 7 41 34
NC 1 0 0 0
Ohio 1 0 1 1
Okla 11 1 16 12
Ore 8 1 8 10
SD 30 5 18 24
Texas 14 6 13 14
Wash 43 16 42 50
18-state
Avg 13 5 15 15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 18, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)