USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 18

For the week ended Sep 17, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10

Ark 2 2 5 7 27 23 49 51 17 17

Ill 5 5 10 8 32 30 46 49 7 8

Ind 4 4 11 11 33 33 42 41 10 11

Iowa 4 3 11 10 27 26 50 52 8 9

Ks 5 4 13 12 37 35 40 43 5 6

Ky 1 1 4 4 18 20 61 61 16 14

La 0 0 10 9 28 39 54 46 8 6

Mich 2 3 15 16 31 28 42 45 10 8

Minn 1 1 6 6 21 21 59 59 13 13

Miss 0 0 6 6 28 25 44 47 22 22

Mo 3 3 6 7 26 28 55 49 10 13

Nebr 4 3 8 7 28 27 48 51 12 12

NC 0 0 5 5 22 26 60 58 13 11

ND 5 5 12 13 35 35 44 44 4 3

Ohio 2 4 10 10 30 30 45 44 13 12

SD 6 5 13 12 35 33 40 43 6 7

Tenn 1 2 5 4 14 15 42 47 38 32

Wis 2 2 5 5 17 16 49 53 27 24

18-state

avg 3 3 9 9 29 28 48 49 11 11

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 54 55 19 18

PROGRESS:

--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--

09/17 09/10 2016 Avg 09/17 09/10 2016 Avg

Ark 57 48 58 47 24 17 20 20

Ill 32 13 29 34 1 (NA) 0 1

Ind 44 26 42 50 2 (NA) 2 3

Iowa 31 8 42 34 1 (NA) 0 2

Ks 38 20 18 28 1 0 0 1

Ky 26 17 23 29 5 1 6 4

La 85 75 72 76 63 40 42 50

Mich 43 21 32 37 0 (NA) 0 0

Minn 36 13 51 49 2 0 2 6

Miss 71 64 63 61 38 29 32 34

Mo 19 10 19 19 1 (NA) 1 1

Nebr 54 28 48 48 3 (NA) 2 2

NC 26 18 28 20 1 (NA) 3 1

ND 73 46 71 72 2 (NA) 2 8

Ohio 34 19 45 49 1 (NA) 1 2

SD 49 26 64 63 0 (NA) 2 5

Tenn 37 23 51 39 3 (NA) 4 4

Wis 19 3 46 32 0 (NA) 0 1

18-state

avg 41 22 43 43 4 (NA) 4 5

September 18, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)