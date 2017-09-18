USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 18

For the week ended Sep 17, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10 09/17 09/10
Ark 2 2 5 7 27 23 49 51 17 17
Ill 5 5 10 8 32 30 46 49 7 8
Ind 4 4 11 11 33 33 42 41 10 11
Iowa 4 3 11 10 27 26 50 52 8 9
Ks 5 4 13 12 37 35 40 43 5 6
Ky 1 1 4 4 18 20 61 61 16 14
La 0 0 10 9 28 39 54 46 8 6
Mich 2 3 15 16 31 28 42 45 10 8
Minn 1 1 6 6 21 21 59 59 13 13
Miss 0 0 6 6 28 25 44 47 22 22
Mo 3 3 6 7 26 28 55 49 10 13
Nebr 4 3 8 7 28 27 48 51 12 12
NC 0 0 5 5 22 26 60 58 13 11
ND 5 5 12 13 35 35 44 44 4 3
Ohio 2 4 10 10 30 30 45 44 13 12
SD 6 5 13 12 35 33 40 43 6 7
Tenn 1 2 5 4 14 15 42 47 38 32
Wis 2 2 5 5 17 16 49 53 27 24
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 29 28 48 49 11 11
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 54 55 19 18
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--
09/17 09/10 2016 Avg 09/17 09/10 2016 Avg
Ark 57 48 58 47 24 17 20 20
Ill 32 13 29 34 1 (NA) 0 1
Ind 44 26 42 50 2 (NA) 2 3
Iowa 31 8 42 34 1 (NA) 0 2
Ks 38 20 18 28 1 0 0 1
Ky 26 17 23 29 5 1 6 4
La 85 75 72 76 63 40 42 50
Mich 43 21 32 37 0 (NA) 0 0
Minn 36 13 51 49 2 0 2 6
Miss 71 64 63 61 38 29 32 34
Mo 19 10 19 19 1 (NA) 1 1
Nebr 54 28 48 48 3 (NA) 2 2
NC 26 18 28 20 1 (NA) 3 1
ND 73 46 71 72 2 (NA) 2 8
Ohio 34 19 45 49 1 (NA) 1 2
SD 49 26 64 63 0 (NA) 2 5
Tenn 37 23 51 39 3 (NA) 4 4
Wis 19 3 46 32 0 (NA) 0 1
18-state
avg 41 22 43 43 4 (NA) 4 5
