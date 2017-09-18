Stocks Keep Rallying as Focus Turns to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its fifth consecutive record high, buoyed by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

BOE's Carney Says Brexit Could Lead to Persistently Higher U.K. Inflation

The U.K. faces a prolonged spell of inflationary pressure as it reorients its economy toward new markets and away from the European Union, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said.

Trump's Trade Czar Calls China a Major Threat to Trade

President Donald Trump's trade chief said China represents an "unprecedented" threat to the world trading system, saying its state-driven economy poses a "substantially more difficult" challenge than in the past.

U.S. Officials Promise Revamped Derivatives Rules

Postcrisis derivatives rules should be revised to reflect how markets are functioning nearly a decade after the financial meltdown, senior Trump administration and regulatory officials told an industry gathering.

China Widens Bitcoin Crackdown Beyond Commercial Trading

Chinese authorities are moving toward a broad clampdown on bitcoin trading, testing the resilience of the virtual currency as well as the idea its decentralized nature protects it from government interference.

Bank of Canada to Watch Impact of Higher Rates, Stronger Currency

After raising its benchmark interest rate twice in recent months, the Bank of Canada will gauge how the economy responds to steeper borrowing costs and a stronger Canadian dollar when crafting future rate decisions, a senior central bank official said Monday.

Eurozone Inflation Set to Dip Below 1% in Statistical Quirk

The eurozone's inflation rate is likely to slide below 1% early next year due to a statistical quirk, in an awkward development for the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its giant monetary stimulus.

Bitcoin's Wild Ride Shows The Truth

Behind every bubble is a good idea bursting to get out, and Bitcoin kind of looks like a good idea, at least if you squint a bit.

As Fed Sets to Unwind, How Far Should It Go?

The Federal Reserve is set to announce it will start passively shrinking its massive portfolio of bondholdings. But the central bank has left one piece of its plan undecided: the target size of the portfolio.

Oil Ends Mixed as Investors Pause After Last Week's Rally

Oil prices were mixed, with the U.S. benchmark edging up to a seven-week high and the global benchmark falling, as investors paused after last week's rally.

