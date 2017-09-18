Equifax Work for Government Shows Company's Broad Reach

Equifax, the credit-reporting firm that suffered a massive breach of consumer data, also supplies identity verification services to the U.S. Social Security Administration and works with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, highlighting how deeply rooted it is in the financial life of the U.S.

Former Trader at SAC Capital Wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea

Richard Lee has asked a federal judge to withdraw his 2013 guilty plea for insider trading, saying that newly discovered messages led him to conclude he did not commit a crime. He's yet to be sentenced.

Hedge Fund Launches Proxy Against China's Sina

One of Sina Corp.'s biggest shareholders is launching a proxy fight with the Chinese internet company, calling for measures such as a potential sale of itself or its big stake in wildly popular microblog service Weibo Corp.

Wisconsin Gov. Walker Signs $3 Billion Foxconn Incentive Deal

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill that would give Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group $3 billion in economic incentives to open a mega-plant in the state.

Takata Has Yet to Finalize Papers on Sale to Key Safety

Takata has yet to sign final deal papers for the sale of much of its business to Key Safety Systems, and creditors of the auto parts maker that touched off the largest recall effort in U.S. automotive history are worried.

Trudeau, May Press Boeing in Dispute With Bombardier

The Canadian and U.K. prime ministers want the U.S. aircraft maker to end its pursuit of a trade complaint against the Montreal-based company.

Roku Expects IPO to Raise More Than $200 Million

Roku Inc. said it expects to raise more than $200 million in its initial public offering, as the maker of streaming-media devices set a price range that would value the company between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Ford Forms Partnership With Mahindra & Mahindra

Ford plans to work with Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra in a three-year partnership to explore potential areas of collaboration on new technologies and retail sales.

Aerosoles Cleared for Store-Closing Sales at Most Locations

A judge has authorized shoe retailer Aerosoles to conduct store-closing sales at most of its physical locations as it pursues a sale of its assets or reorganization in bankruptcy.

Honda Doubles Down on Sedans With New Accord

Honda Motor is placing a big bet on the wilting market for bread-and-butter family cars, planning to hire 300 people in Ohio in advance of a redesigned version of its Accord sedan going on sale this fall.

September 18, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)