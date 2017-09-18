Northrop Grumman Looks to Get Foothold in Military Space Race

Northrop Grumman plans to acquire Orbital ATK for around $7.8 billion in a bid to position itself for the new military battleground: space

Cisco Chairman Chambers to Step Down, Ending an Era

Cisco Systems Executive Chairman John Chambers, who oversaw the company for more than 20 years, won't stand for re-election later this year and will be leaving the technology giant.

Google Offers to Auction Off Shopping Ad Spaces to Rivals

Google has proposed allowing rivals to bid for space to display products for sale, as part of its efforts to comply with a European Union antitrust order, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trudeau, May Press Boeing in Dispute With Bombardier

The Canadian and U.K. prime ministers want the U.S. aircraft maker to end its pursuit of a trade complaint against the Montreal-based company.

Hedge Fund Launches Proxy Against China's Sina

One of Sina Corp.'s biggest shareholders is launching a proxy fight with the Chinese internet company, calling for measures it says will unlock value including a potential sale or merger.

Brazil's JBS Shares Fall After Founder Returns as CEO Amid Scandal

Shares in JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, fell Monday after the Brazilian company picked its 84-year-old founder to replace his jailed son as chief executive, defying calls by investors for outside management.

Roku Expects IPO to Raise More Than $200 Million

Roku Inc. said it expects to raise more than $200 million in its initial public offering, as the maker of streaming-media devices set a price range that would value the company between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Takata Has Yet to Finalize Papers on Sale to Key Safety

Takata has yet to sign final deal papers for the sale of much of its business to Key Safety Systems, and creditors of the auto parts maker that touched off the largest recall effort in U.S. automotive history are worried.

Ford Forms Partnership With Mahindra & Mahindra

Ford plans to work with Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra in a three-year partnership to explore potential areas of collaboration on new technologies and retail sales.

Aerosoles Cleared for Store-Closing Sales at Most Locations

A judge has authorized shoe retailer Aerosoles to conduct store-closing sales at most of its physical locations as it pursues a sale of its assets or reorganization in bankruptcy.

September 18, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)