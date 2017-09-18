Northrop Grumman Looks to Get Foothold in Military Space Race

Northrop Grumman plans to acquire Orbital ATK for around $7.8 billion in a bid to position itself for the new military battleground: space

Cisco Chairman Chambers to Step Down, Ending an Era

Cisco Systems Executive Chairman John Chambers, who oversaw the company for more than 20 years, won't stand for re-election later this year and will be leaving the technology giant.

Credit Suisse Overhauls Investment Bank's Top Brass

Credit Suisse unveiled a raft of changes to the upper ranks of its investment bank, bringing in new co-heads for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as the Swiss banking giant revamps the division amid a broader strategic overhaul.

Google Offers to Auction Off Shopping Ad Spaces to Rivals

Google has proposed allowing rivals to bid for space to display products for sale, as part of its efforts to comply with a European Union antitrust order, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trudeau, May Press Boeing in Dispute With Bombardier

The Canadian and U.K. prime ministers want the U.S. aircraft maker to end its pursuit of a trade complaint against the Montreal-based company.

Brazil's JBS Shares Fall After Founder Returns as CEO Amid Scandal

Shares in JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, fell Monday after the Brazilian company picked its 84-year-old founder to replace his jailed son as chief executive, defying calls by investors for outside management.

Dollar Tree Promotes Longtime Executive to CEO

Dollar Tree's top ranks are changing as its former leader becomes its executive chairman and a longtime employee takes over as chief executive.

Roku Expects IPO to Raise More Than $200 Million

Roku Inc. said it expects to raise more than $200 million in its initial public offering, as the maker of streaming-media devices set a price range that would value the company between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Teva Sells Slate of Women's Health Products

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will sell the remaining assets in its specialty global women's health business for $1.38 billion, the company's latest move to grapple with high debt.

Ford Forms Partnership With Mahindra & Mahindra

Ford plans to work with Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra in a three-year partnership to explore potential areas of collaboration on new technologies and retail sales.

