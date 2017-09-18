Northrop Grumman Looks to Get Foothold in Military Space Race

Northrop Grumman plans to acquire Orbital ATK for around $7.8 billion in a bid to position itself for the new military battleground: space

Cisco Chairman Chambers to Step Down, Ending an Era

Cisco Systems Executive Chairman John Chambers, who oversaw the company for more than 20 years, won't stand for re-election later this year, the technology giant said.

Credit Suisse Overhauls Investment Bank's Top Brass

Credit Suisse unveiled a raft of changes to the upper ranks of its investment bank, bringing in new co-heads for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as the Swiss banking giant revamps the division amid a broader strategic overhaul.

Google Offers to Auction Off Shopping Ad Spaces to Rivals

Google has proposed allowing rivals to bid for space to display products for sale, as part of its efforts to comply with a European Union antitrust order, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brazil's JBS Shares Fall After Founder Returns as CEO Amid Scandal

Shares in JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, fell Monday after the Brazilian company picked its 84-year-old founder to replace his jailed son as chief executive, defying calls by investors for outside management.

Dollar Tree Promotes Longtime Executive to CEO

Dollar Tree's top ranks are changing as its former leader becomes its executive chairman and a longtime employee takes over as chief executive.

Teva Sells Slate of Women's Health Products

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will sell the remaining assets in its specialty global women's health business for $1.38 billion, the company's latest move to grapple with high debt.

Ford Forms Partnership With Mahindra & Mahindra

Ford plans to work with Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra in a three-year partnership to explore potential areas of collaboration on new technologies and retail sales.

Aerosoles Cleared for Store-Closing Sales at Most Locations

A judge has authorized shoe retailer Aerosoles to conduct store-closing sales at most of its physical locations as it pursues a sale of its assets or reorganization in bankruptcy.

Honda Doubles Down on Sedans With New Accord

Honda Motor is placing a big bet on the wilting market for bread-and-butter family cars, planning to hire 300 people in Ohio in advance of a redesigned version of its Accord sedan going on sale this fall.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)