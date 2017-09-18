Northrop Grumman to Buy Orbital ATK for $7.8 Billion

Northrop Grumman said it agreed to buy Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion, as merger activity in the aerospace industry heats up.

Cisco Chairman Chambers to Step Down, Ending an Era

Cisco Systems Executive Chairman John Chambers, who oversaw the company for more than 20 years, won't stand for re-election later this year, the technology giant said.

Credit Suisse Overhauls Investment Bank's Top Brass

Credit Suisse unveiled a raft of changes to the upper ranks of its investment bank, bringing in new co-heads for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as the Swiss banking giant revamps the division amid a broader strategic overhaul.

Dollar Tree Promotes Longtime Executive to CEO

Dollar Tree's top ranks are changing as its former leader becomes its executive chairman and a longtime employee takes over as chief executive.

Teva Sells Slate of Women's Health Products

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will sell the remaining assets in its specialty global women's health business for $1.38 billion, the company's latest move to grapple with high debt.

Google Offers to Auction Off Shopping Ad Spaces to Rivals

Google has proposed allowing rivals to bid for space to display products for sale, as part of its efforts to comply with a European Union antitrust order, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brazil's JBS Shares Fall After Jose Batista Sobrinho Named as CEO

Shares in JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, fell early Monday after the Brazilian company picked its elderly founder José Batista Sobrinho to replace his jailed son as chief executive.

'We've Been Breached': Inside the Equifax Hack

The crisis has sent shock waves through the industry, spooked consumers and sparked investigations. A focus for inquiry is a software glitch that appears to be how the intruders got into the company's systems.

Canadian Union to Strike at GM SUV Plant

A Canadian union failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with General Motors and its members will strike, threatening to crimp supply of the auto maker's top-selling SUV.

Ingredion Names James Zallie Next CEO

Ingredion Inc. said industry veteran James Zallie will become chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, replacing the retiring Ilene Gordon.

September 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)