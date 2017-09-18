MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Trades At Record Heights To Kick Off Week

Gold prices, Japanese yen take a back seat to stocks

U.S. stocks carved out fresh all-time highs on Monday as investors bought financials, telecommunications and materials shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points, or 0.3%, to 22,335, led by sharp gains in industrials giants Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), up 1.8%, and a 1.1% rise in Boeing Co.(BA). The S&P 500 index advanced 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,506. Telecommunications were trading up 0.6%, while the financials (XLF) and materials sectors were both rising up about 0.5%, leading the S&P 500's 11 sectors.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 24 points, or 0.4%, at 6,473, setting a fresh intraday day record at 6,477.21.

On Monday, worries about tensions between North Korea and the U.S. seemed to be abating, with investors turning back to equities and other assets seen as riskier.

However, some market participants saw healthy data domestically and abroad as the key impetus for the re-emergence of equity buying.

"The economic data continue to support the fact that the world economy is doing better," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "And we have received confirmation from a lot of angles that Europe is finally in recovery," she said.

"All leading indicators are rising and confidence is rising, Ogg said. She said Europe represents about 30% of world GDP on a purchase -power parity basis, adding that "could very well keep the rest of us moving forward."

Wall Street stocks posted sharp gains last week. On Friday, the Dow industrials logged a fourth-straight record close (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-steady-paring-losses-that-came-after-latest-north-korean-missile-2017-09-15) and a sixth-straight gain. At the same time, The S&P 500 index managed a fresh record finish, its 34th of 2017. Weekly gains for those indexes--up 2.16% and 1.58%, respectively--were the best for the Dow and S&P 500 since late 2016 and early 2017.

In a possible contributing factor, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. seeks a "peaceful solution" and wants to "bring North Korea to the table for constructive, productive dialogue," speaking in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation." (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-is-looking-for-a-peaceful-solution-to-the-north-korea-crisis-says-rex-tillerson-2017-09-18)

But in a separate interview, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday that "all options remain on the table," with regards to pushing Pyongyang to denuclearize (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-again-says-north-korea-must-give-up-nukes-hints-at-military-strike-2017-09-17).

Diplomats at a United Nations gathering in New York are eager to hear President Donald Trump address the 193-member body for the first time, on Tuesday, where he will likely discuss the Pyongyang threat.

In other global markets, it has largely been a sea of green. In Asia (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-markets-start-the-week-with-gains-2017-09-17), South Korea's Kospi logged its biggest gain since May, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%. That is as the Japanese and gold prices, both considered havens in times of geopolitical unease, each pulled back.

Fed in the spotlight: A highlight for this week will be the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, which wraps up Wednesday.

Investors aren't expecting any changes to interest rates from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, but the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork to start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Yellen is due to a hold a news conference after the meeting.

Read:Fed to take historic leap into the unknown (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fed-to-take-historic-leap-into-the-unknown-2017-09-14)

Meanwhile, National Association of Home Builders' index for September showed that builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes dropped during the month, on worries that the recent hurricanes will make it difficult to find workers and materials.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing-market index (https://www.nahb.org/en/news-and-publications/press-releases/2017/09/builder-confidence-drops-three-points-as-hurricanes-add-uncertanity.aspx) fell 3 points to 64, and August's reading was cut by a point to 67.

Stocks to watch: Shares of Orbital ATK Inc.(OA) jumped 21% after Northrop Grumman Corp.(NOC) announced a deal to buy its rival defense contractor (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/northrop-to-buy-orbital-atk-for-78-billion-in-cash-2017-09-18) for $7.8 billion in cash. Shares of Northrop Grumman were up 1.4%.

Silver Spring Networks(SSNI) is up 24% after Itron Inc. (ITRI) says it would buy the Internet-of-things company (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/itron-to-buy-silver-spring-networks-for-a-25-premium-2017-09-18)for $830 million. The deal represents a 25% premium to shares of Silver Spring from Friday's close. Shares of Itron were up 1.5%.

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC(NBRV) is up more than 58% on a positive trial (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nabriva-therapeutics-stock-jumps-50-premarket-on-positive-trial-of-pneumonia-treatment-2017-09-18)for a pneumonia treatment.

Other markets: European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-get-a-lift-as-north-korea-tensions-cool-2017-09-18) posted gains across the board. Crude-oil prices struggled (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-struggle-to-hold-onto-gains-2017-09-18).

Read:German election: Who's Merkel up against and what are their chances? (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/german-election-whos-merkel-up-against-and-how-could-they-shape-the-new-government-2017-08-31)

Gold futures slipped $10.60, or 0.8%, to around $1,314 an ounce, while the dollar shot up to an eight week-high of Yen111.32 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-jumps-to-8-week-high-week-against-yen-as-north-korea-fears-fade-2017-09-18) against the Japanese yen.

