Health Care Flat Ahead of Legislative Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were flat ahead of legislative maneuverings on insurance and the budget.

A group of Republicans making a final push to topple the Affordable Care Act say they have almost enough votes in the Senate to pass their bill, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Israeli generic drugs maker Teva Pharmaceutical said it would sell the remaining assets in its women's health business for $1.38 billion as it divests itself of "noncore" assets in an effort to reduce debt.

The California Senate passed a bill that would require drug companies to give customers 60-day advance notice of any plan to boost the price of a prescription drug costing more than $40 by 16% in a two-year period, a development brokerage Wells Fargo called an "under-appreciated threat to the drug industry."

September 18, 2017 17:13 ET (21:13 GMT)