What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 16, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Equifax said its chief information officer and chief security officer are retiring, moves that come as the firm grapples with the fallout from its data breach.

Stock-exchange executives are warning that a database designed to help regulators detect manipulation faces hacking risks.

Carlos Ghosn is pushing ambitious targets for the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance's auto makers.

Toys 'R' Us could file for bankruptcy as soon as the next few weeks, as suppliers have tightened terms ahead of the holiday season.

In an about-face, SoFi said its CEO would step down immediately and give up his board seat.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow posted its biggest weekly gain of the year, with the blue-chip index rising 64.86 points Friday to a record 22268.34.

Finland's Rovio set the pricing for its IPO, valuing the "Angry Birds" creator at about $1 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)