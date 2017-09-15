WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 15

NORTH KOREA FIRES MISSILE IN DEFIANCE OF U.N. SANCTIONS

Continue Reading Below

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

CHINA, TARGETING SOUTH KOREA, SHOWS HOW IT COULD PUNISH NORTH

Beijing can't seem to decide where the real threat on the Korean Peninsula resides, as it leverages all the elements of the party-state to punish South Korea, not North Korea.

POLICE CALL LONDON SUBWAY EXPLOSION TERRORISM

A homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train on Friday, injuring 29 people in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SAUDI ARABIA CITES PLOT TO OVERTHROW KINGDOM AS IT ARRESTS MORE PEOPLE

Saudi Arabia presses ahead with a security crackdown despite opposition, with some officials now saying it is targeting suspects involved in a nascent plot to overthrow the kingdom's government.

FAMILY BUSINESS: PAKISTAN VOTE IS VITAL TO SHARIF DYNASTY'S FUTURE

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is counting on his wife to overwhelmingly win the parliamentary seat from which he was ousted, in a Sunday vote considered a test of his dynasty's appeal ahead of national elections.

DR. VALLENTINE'S DECISION

Scattered across the Mediterranean, migrants trying to reach Europe face death every day. Crews on rescue ships must make agonizing judgments about whom to save. Here is one doctor's story.

TEEN'S KILLING DRIVES OPPOSITION TO DUTERTE'S PHILIPPINE DRUG WAR

The Duterte government disbanded an entire city's police force over the alleged execution of a teenager and threatened to declare martial law nationwide in response to increasing political pressure over the deadly war on drugs.

MADRID ESCALATES BATTLE WITH CATALONIA OVER SECESSION BID

The Spanish government has increased control over the finances of Catalonia to prevent the regional administration from spending public funds on an independence referendum that Madrid has declared illegal.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)