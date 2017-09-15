PetroChina's Parent Plans to Issue Up to CNY20 Billion Exchangeable Bonds

PetroChina Co. (0857.HK) said Friday its state-owned parent, China National Petroleum Corp., plans to issue exchangeable bonds totaling up to 20 billion yuan (US$3.05 billion).

The Chinese oil producer said holders of the corporate bonds, which will have a term of up to five years, will be entitled to exchange the bonds for its parent's holding of PetroChina's yuan-denominated shares.

China National Petroleum Corp. owns 155 billion yuan-denominated shares in PetroChina, representing a 84.64% stake in the company.

The bond sale is subject to approval from Chinese regulators, PetroChina said.

September 15, 2017 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)