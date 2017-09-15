U.S. Economic Growth Hampered By Recent Hurricanes

Hurricane damage and an unexpected drop in consumer spending have softened the economic outlook just as it appeared to be gaining momentum.

Dow Posts Biggest Weekly Gain of 2017

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-week gain of the year, capping off a stretch that included four consecutive record closes.

Police Call London Subway Explosion Terrorism

A homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train on Friday, injuring 29 people in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush.

Voters Diverge on Who's Winning in Today's Economy

People who voted for Hillary Clinton last year tend to believe the economy is working well for whites and for men, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds, while Donald Trump voters think women and people in metropolitan areas are among the biggest winners.

Fix for Fannie, Freddie Remains on Back Burner

Some had hoped mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be getting a new life under the Trump administration, but an overhaul of the companies has been crowded out by matters such as taxes, immigration and flood insurance.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

Exchanges Cite Hacking Risk of Planned Market-Data Repository

Stock exchange executives are warning a comprehensive data repository designed to help regulators detect market manipulation faces hacking risks, one week after Equifax disclosed one of the biggest data breaches in U.S. history.

North Korea Fires Missile in Defiance of U.N. Sanctions

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

