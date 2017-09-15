U.S. Economic Growth Hampered By Recent Hurricanes

Hurricane damage and an unexpected drop in consumer spending have softened the economic outlook just as it appeared to be gaining momentum.

Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed, extending a record streak that has brought it to new closing highs three days in a row. The blue-chip index added 0.2%.

Police Call London Subway Explosion Terrorism

An explosion hit a London subway train, injuring 22, in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush.

Voters Diverge on Who's Winning in Today's Economy

People who voted for Hillary Clinton last year tend to believe the economy is working well for whites and for men, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds, while Donald Trump voters think women and people in metropolitan areas are among the biggest winners.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

North Korea Fires Missile in Defiance of U.N. Sanctions

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell for the second week in a row, dropping by seven in the past week to 749, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Oil Wavers on Mixed Supply Signals

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses Friday, as investors grappled with mixed signals for global supply and demand.

