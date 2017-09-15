U.S. Retail Sales Fell in August

Spending at U.S. retailers fell in August with consumers buying fewer goods at home-improvement stores, car dealerships and online.

Global Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

European stocks ticked slightly lower after the latest North Korean missile launch over Japan raised geopolitical tensions but had a limited impact on major global markets.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Continued Growth

Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector continued to grow in September, propelled by increases in new orders and shipments, according to a report Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

Oil Holds Gains Amid Stronger Demand

Oil price gains slowed Friday morning following North Korea's latest provocation, even as the market held on to a newfound bullish sentiment.

Russia Cuts Lending Rate to 8.5%

Russia's central bank cut its key lending rate to 8.5% from 9% and said it could ease rates further in the next six months.

ECB Nouy: Banks Have Plenty of Scope to Evade Rules

Despite improvements in rule harmonization, banks have plenty of possibilities to get around rules, creating further challenges for supervisors, the eurozone's top banking official said.

Hong Kong Regulator, Exchange to Create Joint Listings-Policy Panel

Hong Kong's financial regulator and the city's stock market will jointly establish an advisory panel on listings policy, where the exchange currently takes the lead.

