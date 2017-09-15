Global Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Investors put North Korea's latest missile launch behind them, with slight haven gains early Friday reversing by midday and stocks steadily moving higher from morning lows.

North Korea Fires Missile in Defiance of U.N. Sanctions

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

ECB's Mersch Believes Europeans Willing to Share Some Powers

Europeans are willing to see their governments accept help in areas where the nations aren't able to do the job, a European Central Bank Executive Board member said.

Berlin and Paris Dance Carefully Around Deepening the Eurozone

Behind renewed professions of love between France and Germany, differences brewing over the euro's future could spoil the romance, Marcus Walker writes.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb Thursday, rising for a fourth straight day on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

Bank of Canada 'Open' to Inflation-Targeting Changes, Official Says

Bank of Canada's second-highest ranking official, Carolyn Wilkins, said she is "completely open" to exploring alternatives to the central bank's inflation-targeting regime, including whether there should be less of an emphasis on hitting 2%.

EPA to Review Rules on Coal Ash, a Power Plant Byproduct

Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide.

Trump Trade Official Proposes Nafta 'Sunset Clause'

A top Trump trade official said he wants to inject a "sunset clause" into Nafta, resurfacing one of the administration's most provocative trade ideas and drawing a swift rebuke from Mexican and Canadian officials.

Peru Cuts Key Interest Rate to 3.5%

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday lowered its reference interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.5%, citing weak economic activity.

Chile's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive month, a decision that was widely expected.

September 15, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)