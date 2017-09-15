SoFi CEO Cagney to Leave Firm Immediately

Online lender Social Finance said CEO Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, an about-face as the company deals with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Barclays Senior Compliance Officer to Leave After Dispute

The senior compliance official responsible for Barclays PLC's whistleblower program, Jonathan Cox, is set to depart after settling an employment dispute with the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Howard Buffett's New Job: Sheriff

The son of legendary investor Warren Buffett is succeeding the retiring sheriff of Macon County in central Illinois, the county said Friday.

Blue Harbour Builds Up 6.2% Stake in Auto Supplier Adient

Blue Harbour Group has built a roughly 6.2% position in Adient, making the activist investor one of the automotive-seat supplier's biggest shareholders less than a year after it was spun into a stand-alone company.

South African Political Scandal Spreads to International Firms

KPMG announced the results of an internal probe into work it did for the Gupta family, saying it fell short of its standards.

One House, 22 Floods: Repeated Claims Drain Federal Insurance Program

As they tally up hurricane losses, government officials are looking for ways to step up purchases of frequently flooded houses, which have become a huge drain on the federal flood insurance program.

Australian Banks Could Finally Head Down Under

Australia's housing market has long looked headed for a fall. That could finally be true-a bad sign for the country's highly valued major lenders.

CFPB Gives Boost to New Ways of Vetting Customers

The government gave a boost Thursday to lenders that are using data such as employment and bill payment histories when vetting customers for loans and other credit products,

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Bank of Canada 'Open' to Inflation-Targeting Changes, Official Says

Bank of Canada's second-highest ranking official, Carolyn Wilkins, said she is "completely open" to exploring alternatives to the central bank's inflation-targeting regime, including whether there should be less of an emphasis on hitting 2%.

