Oil Holds Gains Amid Stronger Demand

Oil price gains slowed Friday morning following North Korea's latest provocation, even as the market held on to a newfound bullish sentiment.

EPA to Review Rules on Coal Ash, a Power Plant Byproduct

Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide.

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

The New Texas Gold Rush: Buying Sand

There is a new land grab going on in the oil-rich fields of West Texas. This time it is over sand. Investors are aiming to sell the sand to drillers in the Permian Basin, who need large quantities of sand to extract oil and gas from shale.

Natural Gas Prices Edge Higher

Natural gas prices settled higher Thursday, notching a fourth straight day of gains, as prospects for greater demand outweighed a larger than expected addition to stockpiles.

U.S. Keeps Iran Nuclear Deal in Place but Imposes Other Sanctions

The Trump administration extended U.S. sanctions relief to Iran as part of its 2015 nuclear agreement, U.S. officials said, but levied new punitive measures over Tehran's ballistic missile program, cyberattacks and terrorism support.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

