Materials Shares Down After Nucor Warning - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked down after an earnings warning from one metals producer. Steel maker Nucor warned that its third quarter would fall below its own expectations, citing unplanned outages as well as the impact of imported steel products, despite the Trump administration's protectionist stance on imbalances in steel markets. Shares of other domestic steel makers, such as U.S. Steel, fell in sympathy. Gold futures fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, as precious metals traders, who are normally responsive to geopolitical risk, shrugged off North Korea's latest missile test over Japan.
September 15, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)